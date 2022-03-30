By Henry Uche

As part of efforts to bring more people into the Insurance net, the African Alliance Insurance Plc with Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) recently took the gospel of Insurance to the Grassroots in Abuja.

A statement delivered by the manager, Brand, Media and Communications of African Alliance, Bankole Banjo, the insurance awareness walk led by the President of the NCRIB, Rotimi Edu, and the MD/CEO of African Alliance, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, saw the combined team of African Alliance and NCRIB staff sensitise the popular motor owners and park staff at Jabi on the benefits of insurance.

NCRIB’s president urged the Park to look beyond today and safeguard the future of their loved ones in the case of eventualities. “There is need to secure the future of your love ones” he said.

In a remark, Alliance’s MD pointed that unlike the general perception, insurance is not for the rich nor wealthy. “All those little change you spend daily can help you build a financially free tomorrow. The Esusu, for instance; at African Alliance Insurance PLC, we have a plan that not only helps you make your contributions periodically but offers a life cover in case anything happens.”

Ojemudia revealed that a total of N1.96billion had been paid in claims, saying, “Recall that we had paid N1.42billion in first two months of the year, this means we have paid an estimated N540m more in just 20 days in the month of March! The breakdown is as follows: we paid N373.59million in Group Life claims; N291.07million in Individual Life claims; N200.27million in Takaful claims; Esusu N11.25million while Annuity was N1.08bn,” she maintained.