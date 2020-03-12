As part of its commitment to recognise and celebrate excellence within its field force, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has rewarded some standout salesmen and women at an annual Agency Awards Night held in Lagos.

This was as the company challenged the agents to build up capacity and develop new markets to sustain the growth of the firm.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO, African Alliance Insurance, Funmi Omo, while congratulating the winners charged them not to rest on their oars but to put in more efforts to grow their portfolios.

“Our premium income rose by 45 per cent year on year in 2019 and we are successfully growing a retail market that is sure to bloom. We can and we will do more this 2020. It is a new start and a brand new opportunity to do even more work. We will not leave you to it, you can rest assured of the management’s continued support towards achieving your budgets,” she said.

Reiterating the management’s position, Head of Agency Operations, African Alliance Insurance, Victor Peters, encouraged the team to build up their capacity to sell more by discovering new markets and digging further into already identified ones and strategic recruitments across the sales force.

The awards ceremony saw a total of 26 awards presented to deserving Agents, Unit Managers and Agency Managers from across the country. Mary Akwamanti, (Ilupeju Area), won the gold trophy for being the best Agency in first year premium income based on product line, while Lucky Aigbogun (Asaba Area) won the silver trophy as the top agency in renewal premium income.