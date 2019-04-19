The African Bar Association has urged the Sudanese army to respect the fundamental rights of the people and immediately begin the process of returning the country to the path of democracy and constitutionalism.

In a statement signed by the president, Hannibal Uwaifo, the association said it welcomes the change in leadership in Sudan with measured enthusiasm. It asked the military authorities to hand over ousted President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) “to answer to the various charges of alleged international crimes committed by him and his government during his 20 years reign of terror.”

The statement read in part: “Against the background of the dictatorship and brazen violations of the Human Rights and other heinous atrocities committed by the deposed President Omar al-Bashir and his Cronies, the yearnings for Change by the longsuffering Sudanese people could not have come at a better time.

“However, the African Bar Association is cautious because the Change was effected unconstitutionally by the military hierarchy which has imposed some draconian regulations capable of further restricting and conscripting the freedom of the people of Sudan who loudly and clearly marched through the length and breadth of Sudan for a free and democratic Society.”