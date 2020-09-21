African Beach Soccer Union has successfully inaugurated its five Standing Committees on Saturday.

The historic event, which held virtually, featured over 40 participants from various member countries across Africa, with all appointees sworn in after concurrently taking part in the oath-taking ceremony.

In his speech, the President of the Union, Mr. Mamud Hadejia, tasked the newly sworn-in committee members to display strong friendship, tolerance and dedication in the call to serve the continent.

He further stressed that one of the main goals of the union is to improve on the technical aspect of the game, while advising all to leverage on existing beach soccer structures laid by the national associations in their various countries.

“A core objective is also to improve the technical ability of players, coaches, referees and administrators in both genders of the sport,” Hadejia told the appointees during the event.

“It remains key as part of our developmental agenda to build on the established foundation for a strong Beach Soccer culture in Africa.”