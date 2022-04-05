By Ngozi Nwoke

The African British Fellowship has honoured 45 exemplary serving and outstanding awardees at its maiden awards ceremony.

The ceremony, which held recently at the prestigious Lagos Chamber and Commerce Industry (LCCI), Lagos, had awards handed out in four categories, which included corporate, graduates, organisation and senior fellowship.

Mohammed Nura Bashir, general manager, African British Fellowship, disclosed that the purpose of the maiden award was a deliberate initiative to motivate and recognise outstanding performances by group of companies to societal growth, adding that human development is key to achieving a sustainable nation.

He said: “African British Fellowship Awards is aimed at rewarding positive impacts, contributions and patriotism towards humanity. We are awarding 45 individuals from various categories and companies. These individuals have notable track records when it comes to outstanding performance geared towards growth. This is also an opportunity to connect them to the right organisations that would support their work.

“We do not only give awards, we help the awardees grow and excel in their fields. Currently, there are plans to take them to the UK for our next summit by July to introduce them to the right stakeholders that would push them higher. This is another way to create an enabling environment for them to thrive. So, it’s all about making positive impacts to humanity and rural development for a better corporate society. We have our head quarters at Rwanda, we are also here in Nigeria and we plan to establish another office in North Africa and South Africa to enable us reach the unreached,” Bashir disclosed.

Chairman, African British Fellowship, Otunba Jafar Braimoh, said: “We are presenting the awards to four categories which is in synergy with the Rotary Club where we outsource and resource in managing human and material to achieve human capacity and development. These awardees where consciously selected and strictly screened by the directorate of the African British Awards who have zero tolerance for anyone who doesn’t qualify to be awardee. We took out time to examine and crosscheck that the information they declared on their CV matches with their personality and references are also taken. This means that all awardees have met the standard of the directorate.”

For award recipient, Victoria Uwadoka, being recognised with an award is not only a reward for a job well done but also a mandate to do more.

“Today, I am recognised with an award. This is an honour to me and also a call to do more. The award is not just about rewarding people for doing business well in the corporate industry. It is also about encouraging people who are positively making impacts on the society, especially at the grassroot level.

“With the aim of this award ceremony, I like to say that in order for corporate organisations to succeed and contribute positively to the society, regulatory bodies and the authorities should not overburden them with outrageous taxes, especially at this time of so much uncertainties with the economic situation. This is challenging to both big businesses that have thrived and more challenging to small medium enterprises,” she said.

Another award recipient, Mrs. Adeyinka Adeyefa Eyin, noted that it takes relentless efforts, passion for hard work and productive results to be recognised and rewarded.

“No organisation just wakes up to recognise or even reward a person without a proven track record of success. This means that for someone to be chosen for an award in the first place, there must evidence some level of progressive efforts and outstanding performance, thereafter you consider achievable results.

“Being nominated for this award, goes a long way to prove that I am in the right direction and my hard work is consciously being noted by people. This means so much to me and my family. I am grateful to the organisers for this magnificent support and recognition,” she said.