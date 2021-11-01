Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the new ultra-modern Ecobank Nigeria head office, the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) has a strong connection that will enhance the state’s Smart City Project and modernise infrastructure within the metropolis. The governor who was speaking during the commissioning of the office complex in Lagos, lauded the management of the bank for the vision behind the project as it is redefining building and infrastructure development in the state, stressing that the building meets the various vital parameter such as latest energy-efficient technology, environmental sustainability, sparkling ambience and state-of-the-art amenities that will further enhance staff sustainability and service delivery.

He expressed excitement over the state-of-the-art facilities at the complex, noting that “This Pan African centre is indeed an intelligent building designed with energy efficiency and is one of the things we need in Nigeria. I know that this building will speak to a lot of the very best. It is a state-of-the-art building focused on environmental sustainability and I am sure that from what I have seen around, it is a redefining building and infrastructural development.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, reiterated that Lagos State will continue to create an environment that enhances and improves the efficiency of business and attract foreign direct investment. “The government of Lagos state is happy to let us know that we are building one of the audacious and vibrant infrastructure in the whole of Africa. You know that we are currently deploying over 3000 km of fiber connectivity to support businesses that require low-cost connectivity. We will continue to create enabling environment for you.”

