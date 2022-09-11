Nigeria’s table tennis star Aruna Quadri has expressed his excitement following his victory at the just concluded African Senior Table Tennis Championship in Algeria, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Quadri has been playing in the final of the African Championship since 2018 and losing to the Egyptian rival Omar Assar.

The German-based star had to fight back from the brink of defeat to beat Assar 4-3 (8-11, 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 13-11, 14-12).

While speaking to ITTF Media, Quadri expressed his disappointment about losing in Lagos but was happy to have broken the final jinx after playing in the four consecutive finals.

“Everyone wants to win, our country believes in us, and that’s why we are here. I have always believed I could win but didn’t know if it would be possible.

“I have always played in the final which means I have lost in the past four years so I’m happy that finally, I won something.

“It is never over until it is over. We started from 0-0 but I lost some chances. I didn’t give up, I just kept on fighting.”