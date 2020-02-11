Monica Iheakam

Nigeria wrestlers at the just concluded 2020A frican championship in Algeria is expected back in the country today.

Nigeria reigned supreme in the women wrestling event winning a record 9th consecutive title with 6 gold and 4 silver medals.

Rising Star, Emmanuel Ogbonna John, capped the superlative outing for Nigeria by defending his 74kg freestyle title in style winning his fourth consecutive crown in the continent.

John handled Algeria’s Ishak Boukhors , 5-1, in the 74kg finals and climbed to seventh in the world rankings. John’s gold on Sunday was worth 20 points, which sandwiched him between No. 6 Mao Okui form Japan and former world No.7 Kamil Rybicki of Poland.

Nigeria overpowered the women’s wrestling portion of the competition and won the team title with their ten finalists and six champions. Nigeria finished with 230 points, which was 64 points ahead of second-place Tunisia 166 points, and 66 points ahead of third-place Egypt (164 points).

Odunayo Adekuoroye won her sixth consecutive African championship crown and overthrew Japanese Risako Kawai for the world’s top-ranking at 57kg. Kawai will have an opportunity to regain the top spot later this month at the Asian Championships.