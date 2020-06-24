(Akeem Abas, NAN)

The President, O’odua Youths, Mr Rotimi Ajanaku, on Wednesday said the only antidote to guarantee global peace was qualitative education and justice for African children.

Ajanaku made this prescription in a paper presented to end a weeklong celebration to mark the International Day of the African Child in Ibadan.

The paper was presented through his media aide, Mr Adebowale Adeoye, at the event which was organised by the Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku Foundation.

‘You wonder why the world is in confusion? Why peace is eluding? Why we continue losing thousands of lives to a pandemic? Or why the economy is crashing across the world?

‘It is not unconnected with the wickedness and selfishness of leaders world over, especially, the way they discriminate, maltreat, torture, suffer and kill innocent children of Africa,’ Ajanaku said.

He said that several innocent African children were till today allegedly killed by Europeans and Americans after they had used their fathers as slaves to build their economies.

Ajanaku said that they exploited African lands and carried away their precious wealth for the development of their nations, adding that global peace could only be attained with justice granted to African children.

‘Likewise the Asians and Arabs, after exploiting all opportunities in the agricultural, tourism and trading sectors of the African economy, they turn against African children using them as slaves in the 20th century.

‘African leaders are not left out. African children are suffering in their fathers’ land and not sure of their future. Political leaders in Africa are sitting on the wealth that belongs to their fathers.

‘African children go to bed on an empty stomach. It is their commonwealth but who will stand in defence of their rights of African children,’ he said.

Ajanaku urged world leaders to have a rethink and grant justice to Africans across the world, adding that everyone needed to be treated equally to attain their potential to grow the world economy.

He said: ‘As we continue with the Celebration of the year 2020 International Day of the African Child, I will advise we raise awareness on the need to improve the education of children living across Africa.

‘We should also come to the round table to address various problems and challenges faced by African children such as conflict, poverty, climate change and inequality.

‘It would be better if the world political leaders can rise in defence of the African children who incidentally found themselves among the giants whose strength they could not withstand.’

On his part, Ajanaku promised to create a platform for African children to channel their cause to make their voices heard.

He added that the project would start from his immediate constituency in Nigeria and extend gradually across Africa.