Tony Osauzo, Benin

Primate-elect of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Abbe, has commended the developmental strides of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, describing his leadership style as people-centric. ‎

“Edo people and Nigeria are grateful to God for choosing you as governor. We are seeing the good works God is using you to do. No wonder they call you wake and see governor,” he said during a visit at the Government Hous, Benin City at the weekend.

He prayed God to grant Obaseki a second term ticket to consolidate on his achievements.

The first Benin person to be elected primate since its inception in 1901, Abbe expressed willingness in partnering with government at all levels to impact positively on society, adding that the African Church has schools and other initiatives that contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of the people.

“We want to make our presence stronger in the state by having more branches” and solicited the cooperation the governor through provision of land.

Obaseki, congratulated the Primate- elect, on his elevated and said his administration fully appreciates the role of God in human endeavours, saying that the Church has been a strong supporter of his administration,

He lamented that churches were bearing the burden of government failure to provide for society, adding “As government tries to meet the needs of the people, the burden goes to the church which has been providing succour to the masses.

“As we meet the needs of Edo people, we want to associate with organisations that will partner with us to fast-track development,” the governor said.‎

Obaseki stated that it was exciting for Edo people to find one of them occupying the exalted position of Primate and promised his administration’s support for his leadership of the African Church.