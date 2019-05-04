Gilbert Ekezie

The Federal and state governments have been called upon to ensure prompt payment of the new minimum wage of N30, 000 to the Nigerian workers.

The Archbishop of Lagos Province of the African Church, Most Rev. Julius Oludotun Ogunseye, made the call at a press briefing to mark the second biannual congress of Lagos Province of the church, titled “In him we have our redemption,” held at Bethlehem Cathedral, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

He said the immediate compliance with the payment of the wage by both the Federal and state governments would bring reprieve to Nigerian workers and end speculations on whether it is possible to pay or not.

Ogunseye contended that the minimum wage is not a realist living salary for workers, but since the parties involved have resolved to pay after a series of negotiations, there was no need to delay it.

“The government has no reason to delay payment of the minimum wage to a worker to cater for a family of four children. What will N30,000 do for someone who has three or four children? In fact, it is embarrassing to debate on it in the first place.”

The cleric also appealed to the Federal government to do everything necessary to curb the spate of senseless killings currently ravaging many areas in the country.

”The Federal government should also expedite action on the war against insurgency, killings and other criminal activities especially in the North because there cannot be any meaningful development in the presence of security challenges in the country.”

Also speaking, the Provincial Vice Lay President of the Province, Dr. Segun Adenekan, called on government to ensure that payment of the minimum wage cuts across board, stating that there would always be paucity of funds.

“The Federal and state governments should curtail reckless spending and be more judicious in managing monies.”

He also advised state governments to be circumspect and more knowledgeable in increasing internally generated revenue (IGR).

“I stand to be quoted that our state governments are lazy. They should look inwards to find out those things that can help them to increase their revenue generation, instead of depending on federal allocation to pay salaries.”