Nigeria’s number sports kit manufacturing company, AFA Sports, has returned to the international competition scene soon after the giants’ strides made with this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The Nigeria Police men’s hockey team featured in the African Cup for Club Champions, courtesy of the AFA Sports clothing line and other kits.

The competition was held in Accra, Ghana from November 24 to 30, with colourful AFA branded uniforms.

The Nigeria Police Machine club finished fourth overall on the table and one of their major highlights was featuring at the continent’s biggest clubs gathering well dressed up.

This arrangement was one off between AFA and the Police officers, but it is seen as an avenue to be their partner for other games and majorly the Police Games coming up in 2022. When this eventually happens it would be all AFA Sports apparel at the Games for all the teams.

The Nigeria Police Games is usually one of the biggest sporting events in Nigeria having seen great Olympians like golden lady, Chioma Ajunwa and late Sunday Bada, another gold medallist. Nigeria Police parade quality basketball, volleyball and football teams amongst others.

The Chief Executive Officer of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, says the relationship is the start of many possibilities.

Udezue said, “It is clear that AFA Sports is dedicated to the growth of sports in Africa. This relationship also shows our commitment and relevance in all sporting games, which makes us the Face of African Sports.”

This week the Nigeria Hockey Federation released a list of 60 invited athletes (men and women) and its coaching crew in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Hockey teams are camping in Abuja in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Accra, Ghana from January 17th to23rd, 2022.