Uche Usim, Abuja

Energy Ministers, oil and gas experts and other stakeholders in the petroleum industry will converge on Abuja for the 2020 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), taking place at the International Conference Centre from the 9th to 12th of February.

According to James Shindi, Managing Director of Brevity Anderson, the event producer, the theme of this year’s edition, ‘Widening the Integration Circle: Technology, Knowledge, Sustainability, Partnership’, is apt considering the presence of the African ministers at the summit.

He said some of the African energy ministers who have confirmed their attendance include Mr Noel Mboumba, Minister of Oil, Gas and Hydrocarbons, Gabon; Mr Foumakoye Gado, Minister of Petroleum, Republic of Niger; Mike Sangster, Mr Mustapha Sanalla, Libya Minister of Petroleum and Chairman of NOC and Mr Jean-Marc Thystere, Minister of Hydrocarbon, Republic of Congo.

“It has been our tradition from inception. We gather the best brains and key policymakers from across the continent to chart the way forward and posit strategies for the management of Africa’s huge hydrocarbon resources,” he added.

Also expected at the summit are Mr Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Mr Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary-General, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO); H E Dr Sun Xiansheng, Secretary-General, International Energy Forum (IEF) amongst other reputable international stakeholders.

The summit, which will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Chief Timipre Sylva as chief host, will also feature key industry players from Nigeria’s oil and gas sector which include Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigeria LNG Limited; Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director, SPDC/Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria; Michael Sangster-Managing Director & Chief Executive, Total E&P Nigeria Limited (TEPNG); Paul McGrath, Managing Director, ExxonMobil; Simbi K. Wabote, Executive Secretary Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Mele Kolo Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, had earlier declared his readiness to host the global oil community in Abuja in a widely publicised podcast posted on the Ministry of Petroleum Resources official social media handles.

NIPS is a Federal Government of Nigeria official petroleum industry event with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and all its parastatals, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), as joint hosts.