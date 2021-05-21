From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, returned to Abuja from Paris, France, where he attended the just concluded African Finance Summit.

The aircraft that conveyed him and some of his aides, landed at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 3.52 pm. While in Paris, President Buhari participated fully in the Financing Africa Summit, held at Grande Palais Ephemere on Tuesday, with the theme: “External Financing and debt Treatment.”

He also engaged in various bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. He was received by the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, DG SSS, Yusuf Bichi and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba among others.