The Agege Stadium in Lagos buzzed with excitement on Saturday as top African and Nigerian football legends honoured the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode with a testimonial match as he gets set to exit office. Virtually all the biggest African and Nigerian stars to have played the round leather game turned up for the thrilling match, which was watched by a full capacity crowd at the stadium.

Among the players on the Nigerian legend team coached by Olympic gold medal winning coach, Bonfere Joe, include Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu, Garba Lawal, Peter Rufai and Ike Shorunmu.

Others include Finidi George, Victor Ikpeba, Obafemi Martins, Tijani Babangida, Julius Aghahowa and Sam Sodje, while Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu and Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, featured in the game. The African legend team, coached by former U-17 Golden Eaglets coach, Fanny Amun had the likes of El Hadji Diouf, Diomansy Kamara, Titi Kamara, Christian Karembeu, Stephen Appiah, Didier Zokora, Lomana Lua Lua, Khalilou Fadiga and Seydou Keita