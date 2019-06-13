The decision to introduce regional events in this year’s edition of the African Freestyle Championship is fast yielding dividends, as the organisers have applauded the entries received so far for the July 22 event billed for Rowe Park Sports Complex in Yaba, Lagos.

The Rowe Park event, which is just for one day, is a new dimension into the competition, which started two years ago. Four regional competitions will take place where qualifiers for the final billed for Lagos in September will emerge.

The organisers and rights holders of the competition, Feet & Tricks International, said the South West zone event billed for Rowe Park would signal another chapter in the event.

Feet & Tricks International Chairman, Valentine Ozigbo, said the body was excited about the response of participants in Lagos. Ozigbo said: “We are indeed very happy because so many participants are looking up to the event. It is just a day event but the huge number is now a challenge to us to contend with.

“This shows that we are recording more awareness for Freestyle football in Nigeria and that is a big plus.”