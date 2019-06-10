The organisers of this year’s African Freestyle Football Championship have said the event will start on June 22, at the Rowe Park Sports Complex in Yaba, Lagos.

The one-day event is a new dimension into the competition, which started two years ago, with the final taking place at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos.

For the 2019 edition, four regional competitions will take place, where qualifiers for the final billed for Lagos in September will emerge.

The organisers and rights holders of the competition, Feet & Tricks International explained that the regional competitions would take place in Lagos (Rowe Park) on June 22, for the Southwest zone.

The Warri centre (Brownhill Event Centre), slated for June 30, is for the South south zone, while for the Owerri centre, Cubana Lounge is the host venue for the Southeast zone billed for July 5, just as Abuja Central Park will host the Northern zone slated for July 13.

The finals of this year’s championship, which is sanctioned by the World Freestyle Football Association and fully endorsed by WFFA co-founder, Daniel Wood, will take place at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos on September 14 and 15.

“We’re excited to have started the drive to pave a new direction for freestyle football in Africa,” Feet & Tricks International Chairman, Valentine Ozigbo said in Lagos.

“In this year’s edition, we expect, at least, 30 African countries to be represented and many have already registered. We will work on the continuous development of African freestyle talent and continually exploit all available resources to create more awareness for the sport and we’re grateful to our sponsors and partners.”

Ozigbo assured that this year’s event, which is the third edition would be a big improvement on the two earlier events.