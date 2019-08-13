Nigeria’s first batch of contingent to the 12th African Games holding in Rabat, Morocco have arrived in the North African country for the Games, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Dr Simeon Ebhojiaye, Team Nigeria’s Deputy Chief De Mission II, made the disclosure to NAN shortly on arrival at Casablanca, Morocco.

He said the first batch of contingent arrived in Casablanca Tuesday morning en route Rabat for the Games.

“The team just arrived safely in Casablanca and on its way to Rabat for the Games, ” he said.

Ebhojiaye said the team of eight Judo athletes and officials arrived for the Games, while other batches were being expected from Wednesday.

NAN reports that 462 athletes and officials will be representing Nigeria at the Games scheduled to begin Aug. 19 to Aug. 31.

Some events like football will, however, start before the opening ceremony, so athletes involved will have to be on ground before then.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Olusade Adesola, had earlier told NAN that everything had been put in place by the Federal Government to ensure a good outing for the country.

He charged the athletes to be disciplined, patriotic and compete without any form of doping infractions as they strive to top the medals table at the Games.

Team Nigeria finished second in the last edition of the Games in Congo Brazzaville in 2015.(NAN)