Nigeria’s female golf sensation Georgia Oboh has confirmed her participation at the 2019 B & E Matchplay scheduled for Oct. 28 to Oct. 31 in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2019 B & E Matchplay is expected to hold at the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Estates golf course in Lekki.

“Oboh will be going head-to-head with the likes of Vincent Torgah, Visitor Mapwanya, Sunday Olapade and other top players drawn from around the continent at the B & E Matchplay,’’ Edwin Osuhor, the African

Tour’s Tournament Director, told NAN.

He said Oboh’s invitation to play on the Tour was based on merit and part of the Tour’s quest to boost the game of golf in the region.

“Along the line, it will help us in closing the gap of gender inequality at same time.’’

Osuhor said Oboh has been making waves at just about every tournament she has played in since turning pro last summer, with top finishes on the Ladies European Tour.

“She will be back on Nigerian soil for the first time in 11 months, this time as a professional, after beating a field of professionals last December at the Ivory Coast Open to earn her professional status.

“The Nigerian star is eager to impress the fans at this year’s African Tour’s B & E event,” he said.

Osuhor also quoted Oboh as saying she believed she would feel no pressure playing against many African golf stars even though it was her first time playing on the African Tour.

“I am currently practising ahead of the tournament and I am confident of a top finish come next week.

“It will mean everything to be part of the field at this event,” Oboh, who has proven a standout on the Ladies European Tour events this season, was quoted as saying.(NAN)