By Christy Anyanwu

The 2nd edition of the Port Harcourt Fashion and Design Week held on the 19th and 20th of November at the prestigious EUI event Center showcased stylish designs that reflected the heritage and culture of the African nation.

This year’s event themed “Revitalizing the Economy through Fashion Tourism kicked off about 6pm on day one with Style by Nerd on the runway with designers like:Tailored by Ash, IB Glitz, Modest Couture, Steph Fashion and Revamp who thrilled the audience with amazing collections. Kaidivox from Uganda closed the runway at 9pm.

The second day , Flo Apparel, Jazz Effect, Gia bridal, Mosun, Distinguished Options, Addy by Linda, House of Tariwills, Lush Hair, Hazel Grace and a lot more thrilled the audience with their exotic designs. Guest Designers who graced the runway with their collections where Quophi Akutuah fron Ghana, Kaidivox from Uganda, JReason from Lagos and Ejiro Amos Tafiri from Lagos.

According to the Convener of Port Harcourt Fashion and Design week, Mrs. Ngozi Ferrai, “PHFDW is aimed at changing the dynamics of the Nigerian fashion season by enlisting Port Harcourt in the fashion map. This year we had over 50 designers and more than 60 models who brought life to this fashion event which was almost double the size of last year.”

