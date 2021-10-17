By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Worried by the low insurance penetration in Nigeria and Africa, especially among the grassroots, stakeholders in the insurance industry have resolved to make greater investment in the acquisition and deployment of information technology to address the crisis.

In pursuit of this goal, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, recently launched a chatbot called ‘Nikki’ aimed at providing interactive robot assistance to customers whenever they require any services through the website.

Commenting on this, the Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said the firm is committed to improving customers’ experience and making it easier for them to transact seamlessly.

Adebisi added that the new offering would provide customers with 24/7 access, guide them on how to invest funds, renew insurance policies, make claims among others.

Similarly, other insurance firms equally made decisions after due consultations with relevant stakeholders and resolutions reached based on a 10-point communique at the end of the recent African Insurance Organisation (AIO) conference in Lagos, to increase digital adoption in their respective organisations to achieve this goal.

In her remarks, former president of AIO, Delphine Traore, who is also the Chief Operations Officer, Alliance Africa, said innovation in the insurance sector would help in complementing government efforts in economic growth and development.

For her part, the Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, stated that the theme of the conference was apt and came at a time when the Coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted economic activities all over the globe.

