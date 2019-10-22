Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has called on African leaders to leverage on cultural heritage as a catalyst for inducing infrastructural and economic development in their respective countries.

The governor made the call in Ile-Ife during a training programme organised by the African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) aimed at conservation and preservation of Africa’s natural and cultural heritage.

Oyetola, represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, said that through effective and sustainable management, Africa’s world heritage sites would serve as catalysts for transforming the continent’s image and become tools to stimulate economic growth.

He urged African leaders and other stakeholders to work together through cultural heritage apparatuses to make Africa greater.

The Governor, who described Africa as a home of culture and blessed with much world natural and cultural heritage, maintained that the phenomenon was critical to achieving institutional and personal goals.

He commended AWHF for adopting the strategy for perpetuating its vision for sustainable development.

The Governor appealed to African governments, entrepreneurs, culture ambassadors as well as individuals to offer financial and technical supports to the agency to enable it deploy Africa’s cultural heritage for economic growth and infrastructural development.

He assured that with Osun being a world renowned seat of culture and tradition, his administration would continue to strategise for conservation and preservation of cultural heritage sites in the state.

“It is on this score that I salute the effort of the World African Heritage Fund to train personnel for achieving its vision to conserve and protect our continental heritage,” Alabi stated, speaking for the Governor.

“The vision of the AWHF is remarkable. I, therefore, take the liberty to quote it to bring it to our attention for prime effect.

“AWHF pursues the identification and preparation of African sites towards inscription on the world heritage list.

“I would like to use this medium to commend African member states of UNESCO for coming up with the initiative and strategy that led to the establishment of AWHF. I thank the World African Heritage Fund for organising this training programme to hone the skills and build the capacity of heritage experts and site managers.

“Words are inadequate to express our appreciation to the resource persons for their services to Africa. The impact that this training session will generate will stand as your legacy to Africa.

“This generation and the ones yet unborn will never forget your labour of love. I also thank the heritage experts and site managers for offering to use their potentials for the uplift of the image and pride of Africa,” he added.