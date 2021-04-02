By Bolaji Okunola

The 2021 edition of the African Military Sahels region games slated for 23rd – 30th of October, has been boosted with a whopping sum of fifty million naira (N50M).

In Nigeria’s bid to host the sports fiesta which will see eight African countries jostling for gold in four games with the aim of cementing friendship through sport, sponsors has started winking to help the country witness a memorable edition.

Organizers of the event billed for Abuja, on Tuesday received an eye popping financial support in Lagos during a courtesy visit to Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Founder and CEO of Ultimus Holdings. The visit lasted several minutes under the watch of Commodore Mohammed Wabi, Deputy Director Defence Information Defence Headquarter, Abuja. Wabi who also served as Lagos State team leader, Organizer of Military Sport in Africa (OSMA), was inspired by Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, Commodore Haruna Bako and host of others.

Pledging support for the sports festival, Odii vowed to lifts the visitors to an enviable height despite tabling a huge amount of money. In his words: “ I’m happy this was brought to my table. I’ve always love to sponsor sporting activities and I will be supporting this with fifty million naira. Aside that, I won’t relent until I lift the game to an enviable height.