By Agatha Emeadi

Elohor Isiorho is the founder of Future Face Africa, a modelling agency that discovers raw talents. With interest in property and events management, the former Miss Nigeria, United Kingdom for 2002, the Chief Executive of Beth Modelling Agency opens up on the great expectation that Future Face Africa is set to bring soon.

What is Future Face Africa all about?

Future Face Africa is Africa’s largest model search and it is a continuation of the Elite Model Look Nigeria which has existed for 13 years. However, last year, I decided to change the name to Future Face Africa. It will engage in model search. Though the name of the Elite Model Look Nigeria has changed, we are still engaged in model search. Besides, we still work with Elite Model and partner with them in everything we do. It is basically the same thing just that the name changed. The difference is that Future Face Africa works with more agencies all around the world, discovering more faces around the world too compared to what we had before only in Africa. We now have more agencies everywhere around the world. In the next five years, if God permits, Future Face Africa would be the biggest in the whole world, not just in Africa as a modelling agency, discovering models and placing them internationally, having our own directives, casting them and again, to search and have our agencies all over the world.

What is the big difference between Future Face Africa and Elite Model Looks?

Now, what makes Future Face of Africa a bit different from Elite Model Look is that we have more models and agencies to sign into and we are more focused on the career and not just the show. After the show, we will be more engrossed in the career of the models being placed in top agencies and working with big brands like Channels, Dior, Louis Vuitton and not just the excitement. Again, what makes it more different is that this is bigger compared to what we were doing in Elite, which was more about Nigeria and West Africa. We will travel to eight countries in Africa starting with Senegal, Cameroun, Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Angola and then Nigeria. We would be scouting the whole of these countries in search of young males and females between the ages of 16- 25 years, who are models.

Do brain and beauty go with modelling?

Modelling is different from beauty pageants. But we just as we are looking for dark, striking, photogenic persons as models, we also focus on brains. For a graceful model, his and her presentation matters a lot. A model must be able be speak out well; maybe one is given a commercial advert to air or something. He or she should be able to speak up. Gone are the days models just walk around without speaking, not anymore. It is not only about speaking excellence, but one’s personality matters a great deal.

What memorable moments do you have grooming models?

We have a lot of memorable moments, especially the times when I see models who came to me as babies probably at 16 years who are now married with babies; pursuing other careers and other things. My part is also who they become after being a model. People did not know that Sharon Onoja was one of Elite Model contestants; we also had Isio, Elizabeth Rudges and others. We are proud of what they have become today, and that is why we speak to them generally about life especially on education and empowerment. My platform is not just about modelling. It is about who you are and what you become after gracing the run way.

What was the turning point for you in the profession?

My turning point was the year I wanted to work on my modelling competition and had no sponsor. I struggled financially to do the show myself. Honestly, it was actually the year I felt like quitting the career, but God just sent Mayowa and she won the finals here and made it internationally, and got signed by agencies. I told myself I would not quit this career and here we are today. It taught me a big lesson never to give up in life because God gives us hope. That made me realise that I am on the right track, scouting and raising young models is a calling for me. I like helping young people and I always tell myself that I run my career more like a Foundation where one sees others grow. In my lifetime I have seen over 20,000 models or more.

What are some of the things that have changed from when you started?

When we started, I wanted to see all my models on the international newspapers and brands. That did not happen back then; Africa was not big in fashion and modelling. In the last five years, things have changed whereby one opens a magazine to see black models strutting on the runway. All the brands that were not used to working with black models now use them. A lot of things have started changing from when I started in 2004. The growth in the industry is huge and it is getting bigger and better and we thank God that Africa is being recognized on the international platform.

What challenges have you faced in running the show?

The major challenge I been encountering over the years is trying to get brands to believe in what one is doing. A brand like Aquafina has been with us from day one; Ecobank too supported us before they had a break, and now back on board which shows that they believe in us and our brand is really genuine and what we do is to find talent. We are not just a normal modelling competition, but we find talent. We help the models with a career and make sure they go the right path.

A lot of modelling agencies are springing up. What are your thoughts on this?

I am very focused with what I do. I never feel I have any competitor because when one starts feeling that way that is where the problem starts. If I see one in the same industry with me, we are good to go. Over the years a lot of young people started and I am always happy for them, because when we have more of this, the industry would be better in Nigeria. I have done Elite for every single year for 13 years and never missed it. At the end of the day, I believe that one day things will change. When I decided to do my own shows, honestly, it was one of the most difficult decisions. At one point, I got lost and said to myself it has been one thing I have been doing for 13 years and nobody helped me, so why am I confused? So when I started sending out my proposals, they were accepted and that is it.

How did COVID affect the show?

It affected us like other industries but we were scouting online. Now things are normal and we are hoping to do our show in December, but not as big as we used to, with all COVID protocols to be put in place. All the new models would compete here.

What other things occupy your mind apart from modelling?

I run an event management company where I work. But because of the amount of work I do, I do not run it like a normal event company. I do five to six event jobs in a whole year and I enjoy the experience. Actually, I am planning a wedding that will hold in November, in Paris. I take whatever I do out of the box and also do properties which I have done in the last five years.

What advice do you have for upcoming models?

Every model wants to be a top model, but once they are told they are not ripe for the agency, they get upset and I say to them in life, you must find out the right place and time. I have seen models I turned down who walk internationally. If my agency did not accept you, it does not mean that is the end of the world. The first question I usually ask when I come in contact with models is what they do, what do you want to become after being a model?

What about your personal style?

I am a very simple person. I like being comfortable because fashion is who you are; how you express yourself and image.

You were Miss Nigeria UK, how was that journey?

I was Miss Nigeria, UK 2002 and that gave me the opportunity to see how the beauty and modelling world was. I enjoyed it and after that I went into modelling. If you notice most beauty queens are not models. You won’t see them on the runway and that is because they are beautiful. Beauty pageants and model search are two different things.

What happens to the African plus-size model?

The good thing is that this year, plus-sized models are coming back. A few International organizations are actually signing on plus-size models.

