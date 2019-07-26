A tourist organisation, African Network Centre, is staging a tour of Morocco between August 18 and September 1.

Incidentally the period tallies with the forthcoming Africa Games taking place in the North African country, which serves as Africa’s Olympic Games.

Top athletes will gather in Rabat for the 14-day competition and the tour organisation has given journalists, fans and other individuals interested in taking part in the event a chance to be part of the tour.

According to ANC, the offering a cheapest way to travel to Morocco, and a 14 days Moroccan experience during the Games. The different packages will see those interested choosing between a High Density Package and Low Density Package with each one broken down into Premium, Classic, Executive and Royal.

For the High Density, apart from visa processing, 15 – day accommodation and breakfast, a return economy ticket with Royal Air Maroc, there will also be a one day trip to another tourist city in the country, the city of MARAKECH.

For premium, it will involve four people staying in a 3-star hotel, while Classic and Executive will be for three and two people respectively. It is however one person per room for the Royal.