Daily Trust has called for nominations of exemplary personalities for the African of the 2021 award.

In a statement issued at the weekend, acting Chief Executive Officer of Media Trust Limited, Publishers of Daily Trust, Nura Daura, said ideal nominees should be ordinary Africans who have made extra-ordinary contributions to humanity in any field from any part of the continent.

Nominations, which opned yesterday, end October 22.

Daura disclosed the award consists of three components, namely, a permanent plaque, a certificate of merit and a cash reward in aid of the awardee or his/her chosen charity project.

Valid entries for the 2021 award will be for works, events or activities undertaken by the nominee between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, and nominations are to be made online at award.dailytrust.com.

The eventual winner will be selected by a six-member prize committee chaired by former president of Botswana, Festus Mogae.

Other members of the committee who represent Africa’s regional blocs are: Mona Omar (North Africa), Amadou Mahtar Ba (West Africa), Gwen Lister (Southern Africa), and Rigobert Minani Bihuzo (Central Africa).

Chairman of the Board of Media Trust Limited, Kabiru Yusuf, represents the award promoters.

He emphasised that a winner will emerge, strictly based on the selection criteria and not the number of entries submitted on his/her behalf.

Daura also disclosed the presentation ceremony for the 2021 edition of the African of the Year Award will hold in Abuja, Nigeria, in January, 2022.

Now in its 14th edition, the African of the Year Award was inaugurated in 2008 by Daily Trust in fulfilment of the newspaper’s commitment to African unity and sustainable development across the continent.