DAILY Trust has called for nominations for the coveted African of the Year 2020.

Acting CEO of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust, Mr. Nura Daura, said in a statement that nominations are open from August 24 to midnight of October 24, 2020.

He said the ideal nominees should be ordinary Africans who have made extra-ordinary contributions to humanity in any field from any part of the continent.

Mr. Daura disclosed that the award consists of three components, namely, a permanent plaque, a certificate of merit and a cash reward in aid of the awardee or his/her chosen charity project.

Valid entries for the 2020 award will be for works, events or activities undertaken by the nominee between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and nominations are to be made online at award.dailytrust.com. The eventual winner will be selected by a seven-member prize committee chaired by His Excellency, Mr. Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana.

Other members of the Committee who represent Africa’s regional blocs are: Ambassador Mona Omar (North Africa), Mr. Amadou Mahtar Ba (West Africa), Ms. Gwen Lister (Southern Africa), Mr. Pascal Kambale (Central Africa) and Professor Sylvia Tamale (East Africa). Chairman of the Board of Media Trust Limited, Mr. Kabiru Yusuf, represents the award promoters.

The CEO emphasised that a winner will emerge strictly based on the selection criteria and not the number of entries submitted on his/her behalf.