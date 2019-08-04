The first guest, Loza, was born in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, in America. By age 13, she had developed interest in fashion and designed for her mother and her aunts and made her own school uniforms. She graduated with a degree in animation from the University of the Arts, Philadelphia and proceeded to New York City where she interned for top designers including Jill Stuart, Yigal Azrouël and Cynthia Rowley prior to launching her self-titled label in 2009.

The second guest, Lilly, hit the limelight after clinching the Fashion Designer of the Year Award in 2010. She is at the vanguard of making fashion ensembles for the annual Miss Malawi Pageant, while her designs have featured on the runways in London where she has participated in the prestigious African Fashion Week. The third guest, 31 year-old Alicia is a model and restaurateur widely renowned as one of the most successful models in her generation. A citizen of Mauritius popular for her activities as a Victoria’s Secret Angel who has modeled on the runways for brands like Abercrombie and Fitch. She diversified into hospitality which is another passion that she is reputed for and co-owns Tartinery, a New York-based French sandwich restaurant.