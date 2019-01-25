African prints came alive once again on the runway at the launch of Saris Stitches fashion label and hosting of the first edition of “African Pride Fashion Exhibition.

The event took place recently at the popular Adesua Hotel and Event Centre, Egbe, Isolo, Lagos where an array of beautifully designed dresses made by Saris Stitches were worn and displayed on the runway by the organisation’s models.

In a brief remark at the event, the CEO of the fledgling design and model outfit, Mrs. Sari Akhietie says that APFE is fashioned to further expose and promote African Prints, more specifically for export gains.

According to her, Africa is lucky to be blessed with variegated beautiful and colourful prints such as Adire, Aso Oke, Kampala, Ankara etc. which she says she likes experimenting with by using them to create different dress designs.

“We are blessed with different types of fabric,” she says. “I love African fabrics to design anything-from tradition to English.

Mrs. Sari Akhietie who has been into fashion professionally for five years attributes her inspiration to make those designs to God. “She says: “It is from God because when I was a child I love fashion. Each time I see styles, I can turn anything into fashion design”.

On the design label she submits: “At Saris Stitches, we just don’t design dresses, we put several factors into consideration. We consider your height, built, complexion, the occasion you are attending with the dress, etc”

Special Guest of Honour and Managing Director, Adesua Group of Hotels, Chief Peters Evbota, in his remarks thanks God for a very successful event and pledges his support to ensure that the business grows.

The Chairman of the occasion and the Executive Director National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Alhaji Adedayor Thomas, who was represented by Emagha Uju in his remarks states the importance of the show to NFVCB and says, “It is a means of promoting our culture through dressing,” he said. He encouraged them to do what they are doing and pray they go places.

Mrs. Comfort Adie of the National Gallery of Arts was also present at the event and showcased some Igala textiles from Kogi State, which also looks like Aso Oke. Their aim is to make them as popular as adire and aso oke.

She also showcased Igbira Vonya, meaning Igbira is one, just like Nigeria is one.

“We are planning an exhibition in December and we are going to parade them by making them in different styles”, she reveals.