Matthew Okpeaye

The chameleon says it can never abandon the dignified steps of its forefathers simply because the bush is burning.

A man who is on a distance journey does not need to make enemies.

Those who live by the riverside know the cry of the crocodile.

The common prayer of a hungry man is not to share a dinner table with a greedy man.

When the deity becomes impotent, the worshippers turn their back.

No matter how you scrape your head, it will never be like your forehead.

A person who goes to the market listening to discordant tune will eventually end up not buying anything.

A hunter who pursues two antelopes simultaneously will eventually go home empty handed.

The eyes are useless when the mind is blind.

No matter how big the buttocks is, it can never come to the front to lead the way.

No matter how one tries to adjust his/her armpit, it can never be above his/her shoulder.

Hot water should not forget in a hurry that it was once cold.

Stand up for what is right even if it means standing alone –Late Gani Fawehinmi.

Big muscles do not make a successful farmer.

Even if agama lizard lives close to the river, it can never be like the crocodile.

Don’t let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning.

If you give a dead man clothes to wear, he will wears them until they turn to pieces.

When money is lost, nothing is lost. When health is lost, something is lost. When character is lost everything is lost.

A man who defecates in the middle of a river will eventually have a taste of his own faeces.

The changes in the weather are not enough for the birds to change their feathers.

The tree will remain rooted to the ground as long as the wind cooperates with it.

It is the ignorance of the rat that made it attack the cat.

A cockroach appearing before a chicken will never get true justice.

The road to success is always under construction.

When a fowl perches on a rope, both the fowl and the rope feel uneasy.

The one thing worse than being blind is having sight without vision.

A swollen scrotum is heavy not because of its size but because of its position.

Where there is space, you don’t argue over who is a better wrestler.

It is pointless telling a starving man that there is food in the farm.

Provided he who carried the bowl of pounded yam did not also carry the pot of soup, there has to be an accord.

The world can provide for the need of everybody but cannot provide for the greed of everybody.

An anthill that is destined to be a mountain will always persist no matter how many times it is destroyed by an elephant.

If hunters do not agree before going to hunting, they might go there and kill an animal the pot cannot contain.

A lamp may be ignored in the daytime but it is appreciated in the night.

It is a waste of gun powder to fire at the moon.

If the elephant fails to realise it’s potential and size then the rat will soon begin to underestimate it.

It’s when a young man is fatigued that he truly appreciates what an old man is going through.

He who will be King cannot make himself King.

There is a shade today, because someone else decided to plant a tree yesterday.

As long as we stay in groups, the lion will always go hungry.

Life always offers a second chance and it’s called tomorrow.

A man who does not want flies to perch on his feet must not have a rotten feet.

It is during a stampede that a woman with big buttocks knows that she has a handicap.

Many hands make light work.

The retreat of a warrior may not be a sign of a cowardice but a calculated attempt to lure you into an ambush.

To be great in life, you must confront your fears.

When an old woman falls twice, she counts her loses.

Life is a camera, focus on what is important. Capture it in good time. Develop it from the negatives.

Don’t always dream of success but work for it.

Words are sweet but they can never replace food.

Don’t insult the midwife if you intend to keep a date in her labour room.

The tortoise knew how difficult it is to get accommodation hence it came with its own house.

Whatever that cannot be found in the abdomen of a he goat cannot be found in its off-spring.

A rat that moves under heavy rocks is only begging to be crushed.

A masquerade does not perform to the outside audience until it has performed to a home audience.

No matter how precious a child is, the parents will never allow the child to play with their private organs.

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to say and do nothing.

No matter how long a frog stays in the river, it can never transform into a fish.

The cockroach has no business in the gathering of cocks.

A tree does not move except when prompted by the wind.

The humility of the hare does not spare it from the arrow of the hunter.

A man who follows every woman with big bottom shall soon see the bottom of his bank account –Peter Edochie 1988.

When death comes to a man, it does not ask of his age or social status.

An elder does not fold his hands and watch a goat give birth with a rope around its neck.

The forest that does not like baskets must not grow mushrooms.

Anyone whose son was killed by a buffalo will not agree to drink water from a horn.

A farmer who sows rotten crops can never expect a bountiful harvest.

Sugar and salt may look alike, but they behave very differently.