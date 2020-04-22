A partnership between a Nigerian-American legal and business firm, Menes Konsult, and Asian Franchise Academy (AFA) has opened doors for African businesses to benefit from franchising opportunities and also take their brands beyond their borders.

The new company formed by the partnership, Africa Franchise Academy, will trade as Africa Franchise Alliance and will be incorporated in Singapore and Menes Konsult will own majority shares in the new company. The parties had been discussing and negotiating for a number of months before eventually reaching a consensus on all terms of the partnership.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Menes Konsult by its president, Attorney Jude Menes of Dallas, Texas, while the Founder and CEO of Asian Franchise Academy, Patrick Mauser, signed on behalf of AFA.

Commenting on the agreement, Attorney Menes remarked that, through the Africa Franchise Academy, African entrepreneurs who have invested lots of resources and built a great brand will now have the opportunity to take their brands not only Africa-wide, but also worldwide.

He noted that the idea of franchising though is still new to Africa, but many homegrown African brands can do beyond their borders just like McDonalds, Dominos Pizza, Burger King, have done outside America. He stated that he is confident that his firm’s partnership with the Asian Franchise Academy (AFA) will accomplish the intended goal of making African brands popular outside the continent.

On his part, Mauser expressed delight at the formation of the partnership and remarked that Menes Konsult is well-positioned to best serve existing and potential clients of AFA in Africa. He stated that the newly formed partnership is a strategic development which will allow AFA to substantially grow in Africa. According to Mr. Mauser, AFA is now poised to become a great force within the SME sector in Africa.