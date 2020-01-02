A news media platform focused on the world’s startup news and emerging markets, Venturburn, has reported that, in 2019, African tech startups raked in over $16million by taking part in and winning startup competitions.

In a report made available on the company’s website, the biggest cash prize went to South African insurtech startup Pineapple, which, in October, won first prize and $1.5million in VentureClash, a $5-million global venture challenge for early-stage companies, run by US-based Connecticut Innovations.

A Nigerian healthtech startup, LifeBank, which delivers blood and other essential medical supplies to hospitals, was awarded $250 000 in November, after it was named the winner of the inaugural Africa Netpreneur Prize. Egypt’s Nawah-Scientific and Water Access Rwanda were placed second and third, taking home $150, 000 and $100 000, respectively. The other seven finalists were each awarded $65,000.

Nigeria’s Hello Tractor and Kenya’s BuuPass each won $15, 000 and three month’s acceleration in Bosch Africa’s Smart Mobility competition held in November. In April, Nigerian startup Medsaf and SA startup Iyeza Health each received $10,000 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, after winning the foundation’s Malaria and Vaccine Delivery challenges, respectively.

In September, seven startups came out top at the Pitch AgriHack 2019 competition and were awarded a total of €60,000 in prizes. This year’s winners are from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda.

The report showed that some startups also bagged non-monetary honours in 2019. Notable among them is Swiss emerging market startup competition, Seedstars World. It selected 11 African startups, from a pool of 30 that had won pitches in their respective home town, which will represent the continent at the Seedstars Summit 2020. They include Crop2Cash (Nigeria), Roque Online (Angola), Excuus (Rwanda), Pezesha (Kenya), OKO Finance (Mali), Nadji.bi (Gambia), Nvoicia (Ghana), Vectra (South Africa), Afrikamart (Senegal) and Teheca (Uganda).