African Travel Quarterly magazine (Atqnews.com) is set to announce nominations for the 2020 edition of Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria. The award is expected to honour personalities in the travel and tourism sector that have excelled in the industry and contributed to the growth and development of the sector. The Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria will also recognise tourism experts who have promoted and advanced the fortunes of Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industry. The Tourism 100 club is a list of the biggest and the best tourism practitioners in Nigeria.

The Top 100 Tourism personalities list will unveil top players in the tourism industry and also enable government, foreign missions and various corporate bodies to know who to engage when it comes to tourism in Nigeria. The 2020 Top 100 Tourism Personalities in Nigeria will also be inducted into the Seven Wonders Project. They will be part of the nomination process to discover the wonders embedded in different regions of the country between June 2020 and November 2021. It will reveal seven man-made and seven natural wonders of Nigeria.

The process would involve government who would nominate as many locations as they desire. Members of the Tourism Club 100 Nigeria in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 class will act as judges to make a shortlist from the initial list nominated by government. The public will start voting from November. The first compilation of Nigeria’s Top 100 tourism club was published in 1999 by Travellers Magazine, the first travel magazine in West Africa published since 1996. It provides a database of ‘who is who’ in the tourism Business in Nigeria. The 2020 edition will focus on destination managers and facility owners. The nominations start in August via email to [email protected]