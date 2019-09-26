Emeka Anokwuru

African Travel Times, West Africa’s monthly travel and tourism magazine has announced names of its 2019 awardees, billed for Sunday, October 20 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana. Also, this year’s event would have a first class traditional ruler, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamumanhene, gracing the ceremony as the father of the day. Mr. Lucky George, publisher/editor of the publication, said the annual award initiated six years ago, is to recognise “excellence” in the travel and tourism sector in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond. George explained that the award has assumed a new dimension because of the interest from more key players in the sector adding that apart from individuals, winners also emerged from various segments including, hospitality, airlines, national/states and numerous tourism agencies.

In the Airline categories are: (International); Ethiopian Airlines, which emerged best for Africa; Kenya Airways as the ‘Most Supportive National Carrier’ for effective promotion of the Kenyan Tourism brand; Arik Air bagged the Most Recognisable Airline Brand (Nigeria) and Africa World Airlines, as the Most Reliable/ Best Connectivity Airline in (West Africa).

In the Hospitality category, West Africa winners are; Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, (West Africa); Royal Senchi Resort, Number One Resort (West Africa); Tang Palace Hotel, Best Dining Experience Hotel of The Year (West Africa); Zaina Lodge, Best Safari Facility and The Envoy Abuja, the Most Modern and environmental friendly facility in West Africa.

In the governments/agencies category, is led by Akwa Ibom State as, Top Sport Tourism Destination (West Africa); Rivers State, Most Supportive Government in Sustaining Tourism Facilities (Nigeria); Ghana Tourism Authority, Most Active Tourism Agency, West Africa, as well as South African Tourism, ‘Most Effective National Marketing Tourism Agency’ (Africa) for the second year running; as well as Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture of Ghana as the Most Active in west Africa.

In Ghana, the winners are: Labadi Hotel, 5-Star Hotel/Longevity Award; Peduase Valley Hotel, 4-Star Hotel of the Year; African Regent, 3-Star Hotel of the Year/Most Authentic Ghanaian Hotel; Villa Monticello, Boutique Hotel of the Year; Maaha Beach Resort, Best in Ghana; Accra City Hotel, Green Hotel of the Year; Kwarleyz Residence, Best Apartment; Lou Moon Lodge, Best Eco-Lodge and Golden Tulip Accra Hotel emerging ‘Best Ghanaian Dining Experience’.

Other winners are: National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) of Nigeria, Most Active culture agency in West Africa; Gambia, Most Visited Destination in West Africa; YOKS Rent A Car, Ghana, Best In West Africa; Bernard Bankole, Most Active Association President, West Africa; National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Most Active Association and Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, Most Active Woman in Tourism, West Africa.

Also to be honoured are, Seth Yeboah Ocran, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, YOKS Investments Limited, Ghana; Chief David Nana Anim, former President, Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF); Associations of Business Women in Tourism and Women in Tourism respectively.

The event would be co-chaired by Chief Sam Alabi, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and Mr. Herbert Acquaye, former President, Ghana Hotels Association (GHA).