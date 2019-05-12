(Mirror) The race for this season’s Premier League Golden Boot went down to the final day and ended with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring on the final day to draw level with Mohamed Salah and share the spoils with 22 goals each.

Manchester City claimed the Premier League title, but frontman Sergio Aguero missed out on the award after scoring his 21st goal this term in the 4-1 win at Brighton.

Salah started the day as the league’s top scorer, but it was team-mate Mane who scored both of the Reds’ goals in a 2-0 victory against Wolves to catch his team-mate.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang also scored a double in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory at Burnley to draw level at the top of the scoring chart.

The total of 22 goals is the lowest since Dimitar Berbatov and Carlos Tevez both reached 20 in 2010/11 – which is also the last time the award was shared.

Jamie Vardy finished fifth in the chart with 18 goals after hitting form under Brendan Rodgers – but failed to find the back of the net in a 0-0 stalemate with Chelsea on the final day.