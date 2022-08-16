Nigeria defeated Morocco 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-20) in their first match at the ongoing 2022 African U21 Men’s Nation’s Volleyball Championship in Tunisia.

Nigeria sent a strong signal in the first set leading 7-0 before Morocco got a point off the West African side. The former U19 Champions pummeled the North African side 25-12 points with 13 points difference.

The North African side gave their best in the second and third set but Nigeria overcame them in style 25-16 and 25-20.

The head coach of Nigeria U21 men’s team, Sani Mohammed expressed delight over the performance of his team against Morocco. Mohammed said the team would not be carried away with the win against Morocco adding that the target is to qualify for the 2023 FIVB U21 Men’s World Championship.

He said, “The win is an indication that the team is ready to take on other teams at the ongoing African U21 Men’s Volleyball Nations Championships. “The team will not be carried away with the win against Morocco; we have to beat Gambia and host Tunisia to top our group.