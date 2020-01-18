The 30-minute magazine programme, African Voices, sponsored by the digital telecommunications company, Globacom, on the Cable News Network (CNN), will this week focus on Media training and wild conservation.

The programme runs on DSTV on Friday at 9.30 a.m. and on Saturday at 12.30 p.m., 5.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Other repeat broadcasts come up on Sunday at 5.00 a.m., 9.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m., with more repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 5.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. respectively It will feature the duo of Abaas Mpidi, a Ugandan, founder of the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), and Brad Bestelink, Creative Director, Natural History Film Unit. Mpidi is the Chief Executive Officer, of MCI, a youth-driven, non-profit organization that is concerned with building the next generation of journalists in Africa through training, mentorship and experiential peer-to-peer learning. The MCI initiative has equally carved a forte for itself by assisting up and coming journalists to sharpen their expertise by learning the practical skills required for the job.

The MCI team is made up of a collection of superb young men and women who are deeply passionate about creating the next generation of journalists through offering knowledge and solutions-based skills. The team comes from varied backgrounds in the profession such as radio, television, communication, creative design, strategy, and research. In 2019, the group successfully collaborated with the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda to train 1,000 young journalists on effective reporting on climate change in the 2019 Climate Change Media Challenge. The event was held last November.

On his part, Bestelink, who grew up in Botswana, is a producer, director and cinematographer who was reputed for filming the Nat Geo Wild Savage Kingdom series. He demonstrates deep interest in filming unusual predators, their habitats and behaviours, forged as a result of unique environmental circumstances.