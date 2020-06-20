African Voices Changemakers, the CNN magazine programme sponsored by national telecommunication company, Globacom, will this week parade two African women who are making waves in their profession.

The guests include Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Anuli Orji, who is widely known for her role in the Home Box Office series Insecure, where she acted as Molly and creator of fashion label, Hanifa, Congo-born Anifa Mvuemba.

A graduate of George Washington University, United States of America, Orji relocated with her family to Maryland when she was six years old in 1989. Her interest in comedy was aroused as a graduate student when she performed stand-up in the talent portion of a beauty pageant. It was after this event that she decided to pursue a career in comedy.

Apart from first degree, Orji also obtained a Masters in Public Health and her career blossomed afterwards. Since then, Orji has appeared on several talk shows including TEDx Wilmington Salon in 2017 where she talked about “The wait is sexy” and dwelled one her reasons for abstaining from sex before marriage. Some of her other works include Love that Girl, 2011 Sex (Therapy) With the Jones (2013), Jane the Virgin, 2017 and Insecure (2016).

The second guest, 29 years old, Mvuemba also relocated with her family from Congo to America at a tender age. She is the creator of popular fashion label, Hanifa.