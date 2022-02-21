The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its faith in the vision of the AfricaNEXT Conference (AfricaNXT) to “co-create a prosperous future for all Africans” through collaborations, conversations and programming that are oriented in harvesting, harnessing and leveraging innovative technologies.

“The visualisations and concrete actions of the AfricaNXT conference are in congruence with NCC’s faith in the promise of technology to galvanise Nigeria’s, nay Africa’s, development. This explains our continued support and participation at the conference, which is now in its 10th year, and we will continue to play active roles in this event which takes place in Lagos annually.”

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this during a chat with the Commission’s in-house media team last week, ahead of preparations by the Commission’s delegation to the confab, which will take place from 27th February to 4th March 2022.

