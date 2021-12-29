By Chinenye Anuforo

Nitin Gajria, managing director for Google in Africa, has said that no one is better placed to solve Africa’s biggest problems than Africa’s young developers and entrepreneurs.

Gajria said this when Google announced its first investment from the Africa Investment Fund, which was launched by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, at Google for Africa in October.

He said, “I am thrilled about our first investment from the $50m Africa Investment Fund that we announced two months ago. This is part of our ongoing commitment to tech startups in Africa. We look forward to announcing subsequent investments in other startups.”

This first investment is in SafeBoda venture-backed company with investors that include GoVentures (GoJek), Allianz X, Unbound, Beenext and Justin Kan, and will help drive SafeBoda’s growth in Uganda and Nigeria, scaling its transportation-led app to offer new payment and financial services solutions for its expanding set of customers: passengers, drivers and merchants.”

SafeBoda app was launched in 2017 to connect passengers to their community of safer and trusted drivers and since then SafeBoda has grown to serve over one million customers, expanding its transportation-led super app offering rides, parcel delivery, food and shop, payments, savings and other financial services.

Also, Ricky Rapa Thomson, one of the co-founders of SafeBoda, said: “SafeBoda welcomes Google to their community and are excited to continue to drive innovation in informal transportation and payments in the boda boda (motorcycle taxi driver in East Africa) or okada (West Africa) industry. As a former boda driver in Kampala, I know that we are the lifeblood of Africa’s cities and we power economic development. SafeBoda is thrilled that leading global companies such as Google see the importance of backing start-ups working towards these goals.”