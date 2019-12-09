More than 82 skilled technicians competed for honours in categories that included robotics, web and graphic design, plumbing, carpentry, shoemaking and fashion design during Africa’s biggest skills festival sponsored by Sterling Bank at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos from December 4 -5.

At the end of the two-day skills festival organised by iCreate Africa Limited, 42 winners and 14 national champions emerged.

First of its kind on the African continent, the festival which promotes technical skills and vocational education had in attendance captains of industries, top government functionaries, 50 experts and judges, 200 volunteers and over 2500 local and international guests.

In his keynote address at the event, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank, disclosed that the bank was prepared to stand by skilled professionals who are out there solving the real problems of the country because their successes could inspire others as well as change the prevailing mindset about technical and vocational education.

Mr. Abubakar called for a change in mindset of stakeholders in the Labouré market such that people who are engaged in vocational skills could be respected and supported to earn decent living like their counterparts in white collar jobs. “Vocational skills have been reduced to a point where very few people are proud to say it is what they do for a living.”

He observed that the government alone cannot change the narrative and there was need for collaboration with the private sector. He commended iCreate Skills Africa Limited for working relentlessly to change the mindset of parents, teachers, students and the average person on the street concerning the value of acquiring vocational skills.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of new Federal Science and Technical Colleges in 16 states of the federation in an effort to reposition the nation’s educational system for self-reliance.