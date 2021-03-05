The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 3,937,028 as of Friday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member AU, said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 105,001, while 3,512,473 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

The most affected countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has lost 50,462 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 10,871, and Morocco, at 8,669, according to the Africa CDC. (Xinhua/NAN)