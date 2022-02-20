A total of 11,104,160 COVID-19 cases were reported in Africa as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialised healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 246,584, while 10,254,788 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,654,824 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,158,145 cases, Tunisia with 979,612 and Libya with 482,153.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region. (Xinhua/NAN)