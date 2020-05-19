The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa as at May 19th, had risen to about 86,000.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“There over 86,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 33,000 recoveries and 2,700 deaths,’’ it said.

The figures showed that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria had the highest reported cases in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa had 16,433 cases and 286 deaths followed by Algeria with 7,201 cases and 555 deaths, while Nigeria had 6,175 confirmed cases and 191 deaths.

It added that Ghana had 5, 735 reported cases and 29 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 3, 529 confirmed cases and 140 deaths.

The report said that Lesotho, Comoros and Seychelles were countries cuurently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said that Lesotho had only one confirmed cases with zero death; Comoros had 11 reported cases and one death, while Seychelles recorded 11 confirmed cases with no death. (NAN)