The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa is now over 230,000.

The UN health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Sunday.

It stated that “there are over 230,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 105,000 recoveries and 6,200 deaths.”

WHO also noted that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria had the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the organisation, South Africa has 65,736 cases and 1,423 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 15,181 confirmed cases and 399 deaths, while Algeria has 10,810 confirmed cases and 760 deaths.

WHO said that Lesotho, Seychelles and Gambia are countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases on the continent.

It added that “Lesotho has only four confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles has 11 reported cases and zero death, while Gambia has 28 confirmed cases with one death.”

In a related development, the Organisation, in commemoration of the World Blood Donor Day, urged people to donate blood to save lives.

WBDD is celebrated annually on June 14 to raise awareness on the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

It stated that “today, we celebrate World Blood Donor Day because blood donors give the gift of life.

“Safe blood is critical to saving millions of lives and more lives will be saved if more people volunteer to donate blood on a regular basis.

“Give blood and make the world a healthier place; your blood type could be more precious than you realise.

“It only takes between 10-15 minutes to donate blood. Just one donation could save up to 3 lives; give blood and make the world a healthier place,’’ it said. (NAN)