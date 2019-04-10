Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has advocated strong electoral processes, adding that it is only on that basis that Africa’s democracy could become stronger.

Jonathan said this at the Third Oronto Douglas Memorial Dialogue in Abuja, yesterday, where he eulogised his former aide for sacrificing his meagre resources to set up libraries across the Niger Delta; to boost education.

Douglas died of cancer on April 9, 2015.

Represented by his Personal Envoy, Nze Akachukwu Nwakpo, Jonathan said: “Douglas showed extra ordinary commitment in documenting the entire work of his excellency as President; and spent his meagre resources setting up libraries across the Niger Delta to promote learning.

“His Excellency is very appreciative of the friends of Oronto who have continued to maintain his legacy and to promote his legacy. All of us know that his excellency has continued to believe in the future of democracy in Africa; and stands out as one person who sacrificed his personal ambition and everything that maybe important to people who think that holding on to power was critical.

“He believes in the future of Africa which can only be built on solid electoral processes. He has continued his foundation; to pursue ; work on democracy, peace and development.”

Meanwhile, former Senate President and Chairman, Electoral Reform Committee, Ken Nnamani, added that the country’s electoral processes should be fee, fair and credible.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, Federal Character Commission, Mohammed Bello, he said: “I believe that critical to strengthening democracy is ensuring that the electoral process is free, fair and credible. Now, note that I refer to electoral process and not elections. Many Nigerians, including respectable civil society leaders consider fair, free and credible election as if it starts and ends on the election day. This is wrong. We should focus on the entire process, starting with how political parties elect or select their candidates up to declaration of results. This process involves different political and non-political authorities.”