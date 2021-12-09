By GILBERT EKEZIE

Unusual Praise, the largest Catholic concert in Africa organized by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy (CCDM) Lekki , will be held in Lagos on Friday, December 10, 2021.

It could be recalled that the programme was held at Onitsha, Anambra State on Friday, November, 10, 2021.

Unusual Praise, which brings together Catholics and all other Christians under one banner of love through Gospel Ministrations, Praise and Worship, has been evangelizing the Christian Faithful for over 10 years.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the concert, Mr George Agu said in a conference in Lagos on Thursday that the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki to the glory of God, uses the concert as a platform to discover and groom new talents in Gospel Music over the years.

He also noted that the Catholic Church of the Divine Mercy, Lekki welcomes friends, well-wishers and persons from all works of life to the extraordinary and praise- filled season at this year’s edition Unusual Praise 2021m , scheduled to take place at Praise Land, near Catholic Church of the Divine Mercy, Periwinkle Estate, Freedom Way, (end of Admiralty Way), Lekki, Lagos State.

According to him, the Praise will witness the presence of seasoned Christian Gospel Ministers, Choirs,Instrumentalists, and budding music talents across the world. “Some of them include Joe Praise, Chioma Jesus, Ngozi Mbamalu, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, James Arum, Tope Alabi, Beejay Sax, Jude Nnam and others. The Unusual Praise 2021 was held at Onitsha, the Commercial City of Anambra State, on the 26th of November, 2021 and in Lagos on the 10th of December, 2021. You can follow and like us on all social media platforms such as Facebook, instagram and on our YouTube channel @ UnusualPraise,”

Agu further said the praise 2021 is open for sponsorship and partnership.

Also, speaking on the programme, Parish Priest of Catholic Church of the Divine Mercy, Lekki, Lagos, Monsignor Paschal Nwaezeapu noted that the programme is one of the ways of evangelization aimed at winning more souls for Christ.

He said despite what the hardship people are passing through, it is good to come up with things that would draw them closer to God. “This is the kind of thing that is sustaining Nigeria and Nigerians at this point in time when hardship and hunger are all over the place,”

Nwaezeapu called on all irrespective of religious affiliations to be on ground to witness the entertaining and spirit-filled concert.

