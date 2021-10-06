From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Universal Learning Solutions, which has trained 150,120 teachers across Aftica, has commended Nigerian teachers’ efforts, commitment and dedication in translating their knowledge and skills to the benefit of students.

A press statement release by CEO Gary Foxcroft said African teachers have made valuable contribution to the development of children in the country.

The statement added that teaching continues to be a demanding profession in an increasingly complex and fast changing world, and with many of our children struggling with difficult social and personal issues.

According to Foxcroft, the project have impacted over 13.8 million children across Africa since launching of the Jolly Phonics to support the teaching and writing in public primary schools in 2006.

‘As each day passes, we are awakened to the realisation of the wonderful role that teachers play in building our great society,’ he said.

The project CEO made the statement as the rest of the world celebrated World Teacher’s Day.

This year’s theme for this celebration as issued by UNESCO is “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery”.

‘On this occasion, we seize this moment to felicitate and pay this special tribute to the determined and diligent efforts of these “ANGELS” for their role in this. We acknowledge, appreciate and cherish them more,’ the statement read.

