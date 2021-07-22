From Emmanuel Oguike, Abuja

Organizers of an awareness rally, One Love, One Nation, One President, Africa’s New Dawn, has stated that it is geared towards creating a nationalistic confidence in all Nigerians at home and in the Diasporas, to work tirelessly for the continuous existence of Nigeria.

The Non-government Organisation further noted that the aim of the initiative is to correct the mind of Nigerians at home, in the Diaspora and the international community, on the evil plots of mischief makers, bent on destabilizing, circumventing and subverting the present administration for selfish interest.

The organisation also insisted that they are determined to divide the country through elements whose desire is to see Nigeria in disarray.

Speaking at a press briefing, its Chairman, Ikechukwu Dallas Chima said: “the plans of these mischief makers is to mastermind hate and acrimony which will translate to anarchy which will give rise to a national embarrassment. To make the country ungovernable for the present administration.”

“But he is optimistic about the brilliant initiative they have put together to tour across Nigeria and the rest of the world, to correct the ill perception and let all Nigerians know that it is only One Love that will keep us strong together,” he noted.

Dallas Chima also went further to explain that One Nation ,One Love will protect all Nigerians and give the unborn generation a formidable identity among the comity of nations.

Elaborating further, he said that the project; One Love, One Nation, One President is not about the President Muhammad Buhari-led administration, but about “Nigeria and its stability, Nigeria and our generation, also Nigeria as platform on which we are all required to operate upon.

He also pointed out that Nigeria cannot be destroyed by unscrupulous elements which we have pledge to remain faithful, loyal and honest to and serve with all our strength.

“One Love, One Nation, One President, awareness rally will penetrate every section of Nigeria in the language that everybody understands to wash off every self interest perceived messages conveyed by green horns who are bent on making Nigerians and the international community lose faith in Nigeria.

“The initiative is set to hit the six geopolitical zones of the country which will begin from August 28, 2021,will also hit major cities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada as well as the Federal Capital Territoty(F.C.T),” he announced.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.