By Brown Chimezie

CSR Reporters, Africa’s premier Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability publication has released the names of organisations and well-meaning individuals who will be honoured at this year’s CSR Reporters’ Philanthropic Awards on Social Impact and Sustainability Practices.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Editor of the publication, Mr. Eche Munonye, noted that after two months of voting and detailed review, the best in the pack has been received and will be celebrated at the annual awards ceremony scheduled for November 26, 2022, at the LCCI auditorium, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

Notable among the winning organisations in different categories are: Zenith Bank, Okomu Oil Palm, Port-Harcourt Electricity, Eleme Petrochemical, IHS Nigeria Plc, Olam Agri, Union Bank, NIMASA, NPA, Dangote Cement, BUA Group, Nigerian Breweries, SPDC, Pinnacle O&G, Anchor Insurance, GB Foods, MTNN, ACT Foundation, Airtel Nigeria, MOJEC Group among several others.

In the individual categories,” we have among others, Mr. Jim Ovia, Simbi Wabote, Mr. Aby Iderawumi, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, Ms. Ini Abimbola, Mr. Emeka Oparah, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Dr. Jayne Onwumere, Victor Ochei, Tunde Folawiyo, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Ifeoma Okengwu, Dr. Philip Mshelbila. “The awards are in three main categories of SUSTAINABILITY, SOCIAL IMPACT and CSR and they’re further broken down into 35 categories in all.

“The award generally recognises initiatives of companies in promoting sustainable economies in Nigeria and in serving the needy public. Now in its third year, the CSR REPORTERS’ PHILANTHROPIC AWARDS ON Social Impact & Sustainability Practices in Nigeria is an annual event to recognise, honor and celebrate the outstanding efforts of organisations and individuals that have made transformative impact on the Nigerian society.